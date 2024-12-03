Why the Premier League football is not on Sky or TNT this week

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The only way to live stream this week’s Premier League matches as new TV rights partner set to stream first game of the year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You may be confused why midweek games are not being shown on Sky Sports or TNT this week. That is because every game on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will instead be live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Ipswich take on Crystal Palace and Leicester welcome West Ham United on Tuesday, followed by six games on Wednesday including Newcastle versus Liverpool and Arsenal against Manchester United. A further two games will be played on Thursday but none of them will be shown on traditional channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon has secured the rights to just two match weeks of Premier League game and this week is the first of the season to be streamed on the platform. The second match week to be shown on Amazon will be on Boxing Day and 27 December, meaning anybody who takes a month-long free trial today can actually watch all 20 games set to be shown on the platform.

The good news for fans is that every single game this week will get its own host, pundit team and commentators for a more in-depth look at each game. The hosts include Dan Walker and Gabby Logan, while guests include Dimitar Berbatov, Theo Walcott, Graham Potter and Robbie Fowler in what is a star-studded lineup.

There is another bonus for those who take up an Amazon Prime Video subscription to watch the latest round of Premier League games. Broadcasting legend Jeff Stelling will host a live ‘goals’ show in Amazon’s take on the iconic Soccer Saturday show, allowing fans to see goals as they go in across the Premier League.

Tuesday 3rd December

Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace

Kick off time: 7.30pm

Presenter: Jim Rosenthal

Pundits: Matt Holland, Gary Cahill

Reporter: Vaishali Bhardwaj

Commentary: Guy Mowbray and Lee Dixon

Leicester City v West Ham United

Kick off time: 8.15pm

Presenter: Dan Walker

Pundits: Graham Potter, Emile Heskey, Kevin Nolan

Reporter: Alex Aljoe

Commentary: Clive Tyldesley and Andy Townsend

Aston Villa v Brentford

Kick off time: 8.15pm

Presenter: Manish Bhasin

Pundits: Thomas Hitszlsperger, Steve Sidwell, Eni Aluko

Reporter: Karthi Gnanasegaram

Commentary: Steve Wilson and Lucy Ward

Southampton v Chelsea

Kick off time: 7.30pm

Presenter: Ade Oladipo

Pundits: Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, Kevin Davies

Reporter: Paul Belverstone

Commentary: Ian Darke and Stephen Warnock

Everton v Wolves

Kick off time: 7.30pm

Presenter: Alex Aljoe

Pundits: Leon Osman, Rachel Corsie

Reporter: Chris Latchem

Commentary: Jim Proudfoot and Rob Green

Man City v Nottingham Forest

Kick off time: 7.30pm

Presenter: Kelly Somers

Pundits: Gael Clichy, Stuart Pearce

Reporter: Katie Shanahan

Commentary: Conor McNamara and Michael Brown

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Kick off time: 7.30pm

Presenter: Dan Walker

Pundits: Shay Given, Robbie Fowler

Reporter: Ian Irving

Commentary: Clive Tyldesley and Matt Upson

Arsenal v Man United

Kick off time: 7.30pm

Presenter: Gabby Logan

Pundits: Theo Walcott, Roberto Martinez, Dimitar Berbatov

Reporters: Gabriel Clarke, Cayana Freeman

Commentary: Jon Champion and Alan Shearer

Fulham v Brighton

Kick off time: 7.30pm

Presenter: Marcus Buckland

Pundits: Steve Sidwell, Glenn Murray

Reporter: Faye Carruthers

Commentary: Mark Scott and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Kick off time: 8,15pm

Presenter: Gabby Logan

Pundits: Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, Eni Aluko

Reporters: Gabriel Clarke, Alex Aljoe

Commentary: Jon Champion and Alan Shearer