Petition calls for Bedford council to reverse digital-only parking permits

Bedford borough residents are challenging the council’s decision to replace physical parking permits and visitor permit books with an online-only system.

They argue that the change was introduced without consultation and disproportionately affects elderly and vulnerable individuals.

The Midland Road Area Residents’ Association (MARA) has submitted a petition – signed by 309 resident – to the mayor, Tom Wootton, urging the council to reconsider its decision and reinstate physical permits.

MARA said many people lack internet access or struggle with online applications, so making the new system a barrier to independent living.

The council announced the transition to virtual permits in September, promoting it as a “streamlined and convenient” solution for managing parking.

According to the council, the new system offers benefits such as instant activation, flexibility, reduced paper waste, and improved accuracy.

A spokesperson for MARA criticised the move, arguing: “The council failed to consult residents before implementation, many permit holders only received an undated letter informing them of the changes after they had already been introduced, leaving some confused about how to manage their parking.”

Residents who lack digital access are advised to seek help from friends or family members or book an appointment for digital assistance at the Bedford Borough Hub. MARA argues that this places an “unfair burden” on those who are “not tech-savvy” and does not provide a true alternative for those who prefer paper permits.

The spokesperson said: “I asked how the council arrived at the statement that there are “a small minority” who are not able to apply online, I asked where they obtained the figures.

“I was referred to the Good Things Foundation report and Digital Exclusion Risk Index (DERI) and told to put in a freedom of information request if I wanted further information.

“Neither of these reports show me anything with regard to Bedford.”

MARA said the printed visitor parking books allowed residents to pre-pay for guest parking in a “simple and flexible way”.

Under the new system, residents must now allocate visitor parking hours online, which petitioners say is inconvenient for those without internet access.

The MARA spokesperson said one resident was told they had to log in every day while on holiday to arrange for parking for their cat-sitter.”

The council will be debating the petition during its next meeting (February 26).

Bedford Borough Council was approached for a comment.