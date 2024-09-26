A fully virtual parking permit system in Bedford starts today
This includes visitor permits for residents living in Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs) in the town.
With the new virtual parking permits, there will be no need to display a physical permit. Once a permit has been applied and paid for online, it will be instantly activated, allowing it to be used immediately.
Councillor Jim Weir, the council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “I'm thrilled to announce the launch of our virtual parking permit system.
“No more waiting for permits in the mail or worrying about scratching off the wrong bit of the visitor permit. With a few taps or clicks online, you can now manage all your CPZ parking needs, from resident permits to visitor parking, all in one place.”
He added the move also reduces paper waste.
Visit www.bedford.gov.uk/parking-permits to apply for a permit.