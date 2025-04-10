"Universal Studios Bedford will put us on the map with tourism boom" residents and businesses react to theme park news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

News that Universal Studios is set to bring its first European theme park to Bedford has been welcomed.

Residents who live in Stewartby are anticipating a ‘tourism boom’ with the prospect of movie giant Universal Studios building the huge attraction.

The village has just 1,121 residents and was previously home to the largest brickworks in the world, producing 500 million bricks at its peak.

The theme park would create an estimated 28,000 jobs before opening in 2031 and Universal estimated the 476-acre complex could attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year.

Conceptual artist's rendering of the new park. Picture: Universal Destinations & Experiences

The production company, which has made films including Minions, also has theme parks in America, Japan, Singapore and China.

Resident Shane Walker, 38, said the plans are "pretty good" and will bring tourists to the area.

He said: "It's good for Bedford and for bringing people to the area. We don't get many tourists either - there is Centre Parcs up the road – but none come to Stewartby."

Shane, who has lived in the village for around 12 years, added: "There will have to be something built on the site. So whether it's houses or Universal Studios on the site, there will always be traffic.

Shane Walker, 37 who works at the Stewartby Club. Picture: Joseph Walshe / SWNS

"But it's more exciting because it's Universal Studios."

Shane also said that even though some of the village's residents moved to the area for a "quieter life", people seem to be really excited about the plans.

He said: "Most of the residents are in favour of it. But some of them moved to the village for a quieter life. There's a lot of retired people here who have been part of the community for years.

"But I think people are more excited than anything else."

Karla Robertson, 30 in Stewartby. Picture: Joseph Walshe / SWNS

When the plans were first announced, local resident Karla Robinson said that traffic from the theme park would be “horrendous.”

She said: “I feel sorry for the houses around Stewartby and Kempston Hardwick because all it takes is a problem on the M1 before everybody starts coming up the A142.

“Any new traffic that the new theme park might bring in will just make things horrendous – it will be carnage.”

Karla, a beauty therapist, previously said that Stewartby is a “small close-kit community” that already suffers from flooding, and fears the theme park might make it worse.

Alon Nahibur, 45 in Stewartby. Picture: Joseph Walshe / SWNS

She said: “It’s known for flooding around here, even down to Marston Moretaine.

“If it floods in Northampton, all the water from the River Nene comes down here – I would like to know if they’ve thought about any flood defences otherwise no one will want to go.”

Alom Nahibur is the manager of Marquee Bedford, a boutique events venue which sits outside the land where Universal Studios plan to build on in Kempston Hardwick.

He previously said he thought the theme park will give a boost to his business.

Alom said: “I think it’s good for the local community – any marketing is good marketing. We don’t want people to bypass Stewartby, Kempston Hardwick or Bedford as quite often people end up going to Milton Keynes or Cambridge.”

Caffeine and Machine: The Bowl, one of three sites in the portfolio, is approximately three and a half miles south of the new Universal development, near Ampthill.

The location plan of the new park. Picture: Universal Destinations & Experiences

Phil McGovern, Director of Caffeine and Machine, said: “There is so much potential in and around Bedford to make it a fantastic destination for tourism. The Universal Studios attraction will undoubtedly bring further investment into the local area, creating jobs and helping to support small, independent businesses at a time in which they need it the most.

“Car enthusiasts are a tight nit bunch, so we understand and appreciate the strength that a community working closely together can achieve. These are exciting times for Bedfordshire, and we can’t wait to continue flying the flag for the area in the months and years to come.”

Meanwhile The Harpur Trust – which is currently the largest employer outside the public sector in Bedford – has also welcomed the park.

The Harpur Trust employs more than 1,200 staff in four independent schools and a community team and head office in Brickhill.

David Steadman, chief executive, said: “Universal Studios represents a monumental opportunity for Bedford, promising economic growth, job creation, opportunity for all, cultural enrichment and pride in our community. For a charity committed to nurturing potential and improving people’s lives in Bedford for more than 450 years, and committed to working in partnership with others for Bedford, the arrival of Universal Studios aligns perfectly with our goals.

“We are excited that Universal Studios has expressed its commitment to play an active role in our communities, and we look forward to working with them.”

He added: “We have been actively involved in sharing our views to support the developing plans. We now look forward to doing what we can to help make sure that the new development is as beneficial as possible for residents and the local area, and that the local community is at the heart of this exciting journey.

"The future is bright, and we are thrilled to see Bedford front and centre on the world map. Not only will Universal Studios bring economic prosperity, but it will create a halo effect for other local businesses and community organisations and help inspire a vibrant cultural hub to benefit our community for years to come.”

Charity Bedford Giving, which was set up to help local children and young people to thrive through programmes like career mentoring, has also voiced its approval of the plans.

Paul Kellett, Bedford Giving director, said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Bedford’s young people and Universal’s announcement shows real belief in our community. We look forward to collaborating with Universal, which is committed to working in partnership as we are. We want to make sure young people in our community are first in line for the jobs, training, and the creative opportunities this development will bring.

“We’re also looking forward to collaborating with the businesses which will grow because of this investment in Bedford's business community. All local businesses, not just the largest, can partner with Bedford Giving to invest in the future of our young people and help create the skilled workforce we will all need.”

Chair of Bedford Giving John Lehal added: “Universal will build a brighter future for the young people of Bedford, who have been leaving the borough in search of better opportunities, which they will now have on their doorstep.

“By linking local talent to long-term opportunities, Bedford Giving is committed to making sure Universal’s arrival brings lasting benefits – not just for today’s children, but for generations to come. Those who remain are the future of Bedford – and opportunities like this make our mission more important than ever.”