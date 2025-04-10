The Harpur Trust welcomes Universal Studios, the new largest non-state employer in Bedford

How the new Bedford Borough-based Universal Studios UK theme Park might look.

The Harpur Trust welcomes the huge investment in the economy and community of Bedford announced today by Universal Studios. The Trust is currently the largest employer outside the public sector in Bedford, and it relishes the prospect of taking second place behind the first-ever Universal Studios European theme park as it creates new job opportunities just outside the town.

The multi-billion-pound development is expected to create 20,000 jobs during construction and 8,000 new jobs once operational. The Harpur Trust employs more than 1,200 staff, in four independent schools and a community team and head office in Brickhill.

David Steadman, Chief Executive of The Harpur Trust said: “Universal Studios represents a monumental opportunity for Bedford, promising economic growth, job creation, opportunity for all, cultural enrichment and pride in our community. For a charity committed to nurturing potential and improving people’s lives in Bedford for more than 450 years, and committed to working in partnership with others for Bedford, the arrival of Universal Studios aligns perfectly with our goals.

“We are excited that Universal Studios has expressed its commitment to play an active role in our communities, and we look forward to working with them.”

The confirmation of the new park follows months of behind-the-scenes collaboration between the studios, the government, Bedford Borough Council and engagement with local people and organisations.

David added: “We have been actively involved in sharing our views to support the developing plans. We now look forward to doing what we can to help make sure that the new development is as beneficial as possible for residents and the local area, and that the local community is at the heart of this exciting journey.

"The future is bright, and we are thrilled to see Bedford front and centre on the world map. Not only will Universal Studios bring economic prosperity, but it will create a halo effect for other local businesses and community organisations and help inspire a vibrant cultural hub to benefit our community for years to come.”