‘Gamechanger’ Universal Studios in Bedford gets go-ahead to delight of local MP Blake Stephenson

A much-anticipated Universal Studios theme park is coming to Bedfordshire and local MP Blake Stephenson has hailed the news as a ‘gamechanger’ for the county.

After lots of due diligence by the company and negotiations which started under the previous Government - the theme park near Kempston Hardwick, in Blake’s Mid Bedfordshire constituency, was officially given the go-ahead by Universal Destinations & Experiences and the Government today (9th April), subject to planning consent approvals.

Blake has been a huge champion of the project since he was elected at the 2024 General Election and has held two Parliamentary debates focused on tourism and the boost Universal Studios would provide.

He has worked closely with Bedford Mayor Tom Wootton and pressed Government Ministers to do everything possible to secure the deal which will see Universal build their first-ever theme park in Europe in Bedfordshire.

And despite being ‘delighted’ by the announcement, Blake is already keen to focus on the next steps to ensure that the theme park can fully deliver for people in Mid Bedfordshire.

Blake Stephenson, the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, said: “Since I was elected last year, I’ve been banging the drum non-stop for the Universal Studios theme park to get the go-ahead right here in Mid Bedfordshire, so I’m absolutely delighted with today’s news.

“It will be an absolute gamechanger for Bedfordshire and our region. We know it will mean a £50 billion boost to the economy, attract millions of visitors to spend money in our area every year, and be one of the largest employers in the region offering high-quality jobs and opportunities for local people.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride so far, and after today’s celebrations and the planning consents are secured I will be working closely with all involved to make sure the agreed infrastructure is delivered and the impact on local people is minimised, so we can all reap the benefits of this fantastic boost to Bedfordshire.”