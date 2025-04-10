Bedford Giving welcomes Universal Studios’ announcement as ‘a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Bedford’s young people’

Bedford Giving welcomes the groundbreaking news Universal Studios has announced plans to build its first-ever European theme park just outside Bedford, as the movement has already been in talks with the company about working in partnership to bring exciting opportunities to the borough’s young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-billion-pound development is expected to bring thousands of jobs and a wave of investment to the area. Currently about a third of young people leave Bedford between the ages of 17 and 20 and Bedford Giving’s research found one of the biggest challenges reported by young people were lack of opportunities and job prospects.

Universal will bring to the area jobs in technology, design, hospitality, business, engineering, and a wide range of future career paths within easy reach of young people in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford Giving was set up to help local children and young people to thrive – from the earliest years through to adulthood. Through programmes like Career Mentoring and Taste of the Workplace, Bedford Giving helps young people build the confidence, connections, and capabilities they need to succeed.

How the new Bedford Borough-based Universal Studios UK theme Park might look.

Paul (PK) Kellett, Bedford Giving Director, said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Bedford’s young people and Universal’s announcement shows real belief in our community. We look forward to collaborating with Universal, which is committed to working in partnership as we are. We want to make sure young people in our community are first in line for the jobs, training, and the creative opportunities this development will bring.

“We’re also looking forward to collaborating with the businesses which will grow because of this investment in Bedford's business community. All local businesses, not just the largest, can partner with Bedford Giving to invest in the future of our young people and help create the skilled workforce we will all need.”

Chair of Bedford Giving John Lehal added: “Universal will build a brighter future for the young people of Bedford, who have been leaving the borough in search of better opportunities, which they will now have on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By linking local talent to long-term opportunities, Bedford Giving is committed to making sure Universal’s arrival brings lasting benefits – not just for today’s children, but for generations to come. Those who remain are the future of Bedford – and opportunities like this make our mission more important than ever.”

As the park moves from vision to reality, Bedford Giving will be working with schools, colleges, and community groups to ensure local young people are ready to take advantage of what’s coming. That might include:

Expanding mentoring and careers advice for young people exploring jobs in relevant industries.

Supporting young people to develop core workplace skills – from communication to problem-solving.

Supporting training programmes that link directly to the new park’s future needs.

Find out more about the work of Bedford Giving at www.bedfordgiving.org.uk