BRTA Welcomes the new Universal Development - but rail concerns remain

Local congestion unless we rectify with a rail alternative on a comprehensive basis.

British Regional Transport Association (BRTA) welcomes the news that the Universal Leisure Theme Park will be coming to Bedfordshire and near the perimeter of the Bedford area itself with easy rail access on two sides of it.

BRTA believes it will bring jobs and supply chains will get a boost, it will bring coincidental visitorship and a new wave of opportunity to exhibit what the Bedfordshire area has to offer.

However, BRTA is concerned to ensure that the rail access dynamic is properly understood. It is our view that:

1. All stations along the Bedford-Bletchley Railway must be upgraded with longer trains, infill electrification and a diversity of services including early inclusion in Oxford services. Kempston Hardwick Station (halt) will be adjacent to the theme park and needs upgrading with longer platforms, parking, a booking hall, public toilets and a coffee shop. We also want neighbouring Stewartby Station (halt) to remain where it is and be upgraded as it serves the village, sports facilities and is popular for students using the train to nearby Kimberley College.

Bedford-Bletchley Train at Bedford Station Platform 1A

2. Wixams will need upgrading and access on both sides on the main line between Bedford and Flitwick. We believe Ampthill Station should be studied and reopened so the Ampthill area is more accessible by rail and does not miss out on footfall and spend in a sustainable fashion.

3. East-West Rail to Cambridge should go east of Bedford via the St John's area and have physical tracks linking with Peterborough, East Bedfordshire and Stevenage direct to the Bedford area from day one. The whole Oxbridge arc could be rebranded as a leisure corridor, so the life-balance of work and play, family life and conservation are equally valued and people, places and the environment are designed in, not just green-washed.

4. Stations North of Bedford need studying and progressing to bring North Bedfordshire into the frame for easy access by rail to the theme park and cut congestion down the A6, freeing up parking nearer to where people commute from.

5. Northampton, population exceeding 200, 000 should have a new direct rail link to Bedford and make the A428 a properly sustainable corridor. Study routing options, get a roundtable and bring agencies together to work on it as an extension of Thameslink and East-West Rail.

6. New local shuttle rail services direct between Bedford and Leicester. The electrification project calls at Leicester next, so like Wixams, new local stations at Oakley, Sharnbrook, Irchester, Desborough and Kibworth Harcourt could be reopened without impinging on faster lines and services.

BRTA CEO Richard Pill said "With an estimated 8 million visitors per year from all directions including Luton Airport as another gateway, the area needs these rail adjustments to ensure we are not seeing a proliferation of congestion, pollution and emissions. Parking alone is not the answer, we need to use this golden investment opportunity to get our local rail infrastructure and services back and leave a legacy to benefit future generations to be proud of."