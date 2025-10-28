Following the news East West (EWR) plans to demolish 10 more properties including the Dom Polski Club and GP surgery, a public meeting has been organised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s being held next Thursday – on November 6 – and if you want to have your say, you should register here.

According to pressure group Bedfordshire for a Re-consultation (BFARe), it’s a chance to “demand answers directly from the top”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EWR CEO will be there as will other company representatives and the meeting – at the Trinity Arts and Leisure Centre in Bromham Road – will be chaired by Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin, who has been very vocal about the latest plans.

Ashburnham Road, Bedford (Google Maps)

And, as it’s a free ticketed event with registration, residents have the option to pre-submit questions.

A BFARe spokesman said: “This meeting is not just another opportunity for EWR to present a polished, one-sided narrative. This is our moment to hold them to account. The promises of 'community engagement' have consistently fallen short, leaving residents in a state of 'blight' and uncertainty for far too long."

And added: "We urge every resident with concerns to register for this event, pre-submit your hardest questions, and demand the respect and truthful answers our community deserves. We cannot let EWR continue to railroad our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in August, we revealed how the Dom Polski Club, the Bedford MP and Ashburnham Road Surgery were blindsided by plans to demolish 10 more properties to reduce construction by up to three years.

The proposals affect 2-20 Ashburnham Road and also include some flats.

And last week in its newsletter, EWR confirmed it had already met with affected residents and business.

An EWR spokesperson said: “We understand that communities in Bedford have a range of views on East West Rail and the public meeting we have organised next week gives us the opportunity to listen and engage further. Our aim is to deliver a railway that benefits communities across the region – connecting people to jobs, education and opportunities, while supporting sustainable growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In Bedford, East West Rail will help unlock new opportunities for the town – including improved connectivity, a revitalised station area and the potential to attract new investment and jobs.

"We are carefully reviewing all feedback received through our recent consultation and using it to help shape the design of the railway. We’ll be sharing more information on how this input has informed our plans soon and remain committed to continuing our engagement with local communities.”

The meeting will run from 6pm to 8pm with doors opening at 5.45pm.