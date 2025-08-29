East West Rail: Ashburnham Road GP Surgery NOT approached about demolition

It looks like the Dom Polski Club aren’t the only ones in the dark about East West Rail’s (EWR) plans.

Bedford council has vowed to fight the proposals for 2-20 Ashburnham Road – but EWR has said if the properties aren’t razed to the ground, the route from Oxford to Cambridge would be delayed.

But just like Dom Polski – which yesterday (Thursday) revealed the first it heard about the news was via Facebook – it looks like the Ashburnham Road Surgery is also in the dark.

Ashburnham Road Surgery

Which means patients and staff won’t know if or when they are being transferred to another practice.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board – on behalf of the doctors’ office – said: “We have not been approached regarding any proposals for Ashburnham Road Surgery and cannot comment further at this time.”

Yesterday, the Dom Polski club – which had previously been told it was safe – was in shock.

Zbigniew Wereszczynski, secretary of Polish House (Bedford) Ltd, said: “The employees within this building found out about the demolition via social media even before the management were made aware. No official notice given, no discussion or debate. How totally unprofessional is that?”

An EWR spokesman has vowed the company will be visiting homes and businesses along Ashburnham Road to explain its proposals in person.

And he added: “The proposed demolition of properties, while difficult, is necessary to significantly reduce construction time – by up to three years. This means the benefits of the new station can be delivered sooner, with less disruption over time.”

But the MP clapped back: “There is simply no justification for destroying people’s homes or livelihoods in order to make the scheme viable, and I have already submitted detailed evidence from an independent rail expert in my consultation response to back this up.”

Councillor Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment, also said: “Bedford Borough Council is not prepared to pay the price for their shortcomings, nor will we let our residents do so, and we will offer those residents our full support.”