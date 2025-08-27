MP Mohammad Yasin has slammed East West Rail over its demolition plans.

Following our story earlier today (Wednesday) the Bedford & Kempston MP was furious residents and businesses had been kept in the dark AGAIN.

And questioned why these changes – the demolition of 10 more properties including the Dom Polski Club and the GP surgery – weren’t included in the last consultation.

Ashburnham Road and, inset, Bedford & Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin

He said: “I met with East West Rail today, who confirmed that their latest plans now require additional land around Bedford station, meaning a further 10 or more properties are being considered for demolition on Ashburnham Road. I remain firmly opposed to the position that compulsory purchases in Bedford are needed to deliver this project.

“There is simply no justification for destroying people’s homes or livelihoods in order to make the scheme viable, and I have already submitted detailed evidence from an independent rail expert in my consultation response to back this up.

“What is particularly troubling is that these significant changes were not included in the last consultation. I was told this land would not be needed. This is not the first time residents have been left in the dark.

“In 2018, we only discovered late in the process that two additional tracks were being proposed, threatening homes that had never been mentioned in the consultation. Now we are seeing history repeat itself.

“It is deeply unfair to my constituents in Bedford and Kempston to be consulted on one set of plans, only to be presented later with new and even more controversial proposals on the most damaging aspects of the project. Residents deserve transparency, not surprises. Those directly affected should not have found out via social media, but directly from EWR with support and mitigation measures put in place in advance of the news. Once again East West Rail have let them down and compromised public trust.

“East West Rail should now publish the results of the last consultation and show the evidence, business case and modelling used to justify the new proposals so we can properly scrutinise the decision making. I urge East West Rail to look again at its proposals and thoroughly consider the options for building this important transport connection without unnecessary demolitions.”