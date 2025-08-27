East West plans to demolish 10 more properties including Dom Polski Club and GP surgery

It looks like 10 more properties will be demolished in Ashburnham Road as part of the East West plans.

And the council has reacted strongly with “shock and disgust” as the proposals include the Dom Polski Club, a GP surgery and multiple flats.

The East West Main Line Partnership, which is creating the route from Oxford to Cambridge, met with council officers on Tuesday to outline their demands.

But Bedford Borough Council has vowed to fight the plans to demolish 2-20 Ashburnham Road.

Dom Polski Club in Ashburnham Road, Bedford

Councillor Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment, said: “This is absolutely abhorrent. It’s even worse than it being 10 homes – those 10 properties include Dom Polski Club which has been open for more than 60 years, a GP surgery, council-owned temporary accommodation, and multiple flats.

“I am shocked and disgusted. East West Rail don’t seem to realise or perhaps simply don’t care about the impact on people’s lives, businesses, and this entire community.

“There has been no sign of foresight, no transparency. We still don’t know how they’ve reached the conclusion that this is necessary. Perhaps they just want to railroad us – well, it won’t work.”

Bedford Borough Council is waiting for further information on the plans, with mayor Tom Wotton promising to keep residents informed.

Cllr Gribble added: “East West Rail indicated at the meeting that if it cannot demolish these homes it could extend the project by a further two to three years.

“Bedford Borough Council is not prepared to pay the price for their shortcomings, nor will we let our residents do so, and we will offer those residents our full support.”

An East West Rail (EWR) spokesperson said: “EWR acknowledges that the proposed design changes for Bedford Station will be unsettling for many local residents and businesses. We are committed to engaging directly with those affected and will be visiting homes and businesses along Ashburnham Road to explain our proposals in person.

“Our vision for an enlarged Bedford Station is ambitious and transformative. The new interchange will not only accommodate future rail capacity but also enhance connectivity between the station and the town, unlocking long-term benefits for Bedford.

“The proposed demolition of properties, while difficult, is necessary to significantly reduce construction time – by up to three years. This means the benefits of the new station can be delivered sooner, with less disruption over time.”

We’ve approached Dom Polski and Ashburnham Road Surgery for comment.

Councillor Michael Headley, deputy leader of Bedford Liberal Democrats, said: “The mayor was elected making all kinds of statements about East West Rail. But now in office, what has he achieved?

"His approach to dealing with the East West Rail Company has made things worse, as we now see 10 more properties have been added to the list of demolitions.

"According to the council’s own website, there haven’t been any meetings with East West Rail for over 18 months. The administration of the council seem to be asleep at the wheel yet again. Discussions in previous years had helped protect these properties, but now that is no longer the case.”