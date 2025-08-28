Dom Polski Club in Ashburnham Road, Bedford

A popular Bedford Polish club has blasted East West Rail after plans to demolish it were revealed on Facebook before its management was told.

Yesterday (August 27) it was revealed that East West Rail plans to demolish 10 more properties on Ashburnham Road – including the Dom Polski Club, a GP surgery and multiple flats.

The East West Main Line Partnership, which is creating the route from Oxford to Cambridge, met with council officers on Tuesday to outline their demands.

Now the club – which had previously been told it was safe – has spoken of its shock as it only discovered the plans on social media.

Secretary of Polish House (Bedford) Ltd Zbigniew Wereszczynski – known as Tony Wereszczynsk – told Bedford Today the Polish community had been left in shock.

He said: “The employees within this building found out about the demolition via social media even before the management were made aware. No official notice given, no discussion or debate. How totally unprofessional is that?

“Dom Polski is a very important social and cultural centre serving approximately 8,000 Polish people in Bedford and the surrounding areas. We work very closely with Polish Embassy and Consulate in London who not only support but utilise this facility for various formal and major social events.”

Dom Polski was established in 1962 by a group of displaced Polish ex-army personnel who fought alongside the British armed forces during the Second World War and were unable to return to their homeland.

The club was created as a social and cultural hub for the Polish Community in Bedford to nurture their traditions and assist with the integration into British society.

Tony added: “On 19th November 2024 I was informed by the Chief Planning Officer for Bedford Borough Council that in accordance with EWR plans Dom Polski was not deemed to be demolished and now EWR have changed their minds. I feel so sorry for the homeowners on Ashburnham Rd that have also learned that they will lose their homes in such a manner.

“We are in the process of negotiating grants from the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the refurbishment of this building, and now out of the blue with no warning, this shocking news.”

Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin spoke out against the plans saying it was “deeply unfair to my constituents in Bedford and Kempston to be consulted on one set of plans, only to be presented later with new and even more controversial proposals on the most damaging aspects of the project”.

He said: “What is particularly troubling is that these significant changes were not included in the last consultation. I was told this land would not be needed. This is not the first time residents have been left in the dark.

“In 2018, we only discovered late in the process that two additional tracks were being proposed, threatening homes that had never been mentioned in the consultation. Now we are seeing history repeat itself.

Bedford Borough Council also reacted with “shock and disgust” and has vowed to fight the proposal.

An East West Rail (EWR) spokesperson said: “EWR acknowledges that the proposed design changes for Bedford Station will be unsettling for many local residents and businesses. We are committed to engaging directly with those affected and will be visiting homes and businesses along Ashburnham Road to explain our proposals in person.

“Our vision for an enlarged Bedford Station is ambitious and transformative. The new interchange will not only accommodate future rail capacity but also enhance connectivity between the station and the town, unlocking long-term benefits for Bedford.

“The proposed demolition of properties, while difficult, is necessary to significantly reduce construction time – by up to three years. This means the benefits of the new station can be delivered sooner, with less disruption over time.”