'The station will unlock long-term benefits for Bedford': East West Rail meets with affected residents after demolition announcement

Ashburnham Road, Bedford

Members of East West Rail have met with residents and business affected by its plans to demolish 10 properties, including Dom Polski Club and GP surgery.

In its monthly newsletter, it confirmed meetings had taken place, saying it believes the new plans will “unlock long-term benefits” for the town.

East West Rail said: “We understand that the proposed changes to the station design are concerning for residents and businesses who are directly affected, particularly as these updates differ from the plans shared during our previous consultation.

"We want to reassure you that we are working closely with all those affected and our team has been holding in person meetings to explain our proposals and to answer their questions.

"We’ve also held a drop-in event and will be arranging further opportunities for people to chat to us in the near future.

"We believe our updated designs for the station will unlock long-term benefits for Bedford and our revised plans will also enable us to deliver these benefits sooner and with less disruption over time.”

Back in August, Bedford Today revealed how East West Rail plans to flatten 10 more properties in Ashburnham Road – including the Dom Polski Club, a GP surgery and multiple flats.

Mr Yasin said: “I remain firmly opposed to the position that compulsory purchases in Bedford are needed to deliver this project. There is simply no justification for destroying people’s homes or livelihoods in order to make the scheme viable.”

Councillor Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment at the council, said: “This is absolutely abhorrent. We still don’t know how they’ve reached the conclusion that this is necessary. Perhaps they just want to railroad us – well, it won’t work.”

While the Dom Polski Club was furious it discovered the news via Facebook.

Zbigniew Wereszczynski – known as Tony Wereszczynsk – the secretary of Polish House (Bedford) Ltd, said: “The employees within this building found out about the demolition via social media even before the management were made aware. No official notice given, no discussion or debate. How totally unprofessional is that?”

2-20 Ashburnham Road will be razed to the ground to expand Bedford Station.

An East West Rail spokesperson said at the time: “The new interchange will not only accommodate future rail capacity but also enhance connectivity between the station and the town, unlocking long-term benefits for Bedford.

“The proposed demolition of properties, while difficult, is necessary to significantly reduce construction time – by up to three years. This means the benefits of the new station can be delivered sooner, with less disruption over time.”