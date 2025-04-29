VE Day 80: Here's how Bedford will be celebrating - including flag raising ceremony and parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford is getting ready to mark VE Day 80 with a special flag raising ceremony and more.

The ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day will take place at Harpur Square from 10.30am to 11.15am on Thursday, May 8.

It will include a one-minute silence at 11am, followed by the raising of the VE Day 80 flag

The event is hosted by Bedford Borough Council in partnership with the Bedford Branch of the Royal British Legion. The service will be conducted with the support of a serving member of the military, a bugler playing the Last Post and Reveille, and a piper from the Bedford Pipe Band who will perform ‘Celebratum,’ a piece specially composed for VE Day commemorations across the UK.

Bedford Borough Council will be hosting VE Day 80 events.

Mayor Tom Wootton said: “VE Day is a day of profound significance, reminding us of the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who served and those on the Home Front. As we mark 80 years since that historic day, I encourage all Bedford borough residents to join us in Harpur Square to honour our shared history, remember those who gave so much, and celebrate the peace and freedoms we enjoy today. Together, let us reflect on the past and look forward with hope.”

In addition to the flag raising, Bedford will host further VE/VJ Day 80th Anniversary Celebrations on Sunday, May 11. These will include a parade through the town led by the Bedford Pipe Band, a church service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Church, the raising of the official VE Day 80 flag at the Old Town Hall, and a troop inspection with presentations in Riverside Square.

Royal British Legion Bedford Branch chairman, Peter Davies, said: “Sadly, as they become fewer and fewer, this may be the last chance we will have to honour and thank those who served during the Second World War in person. We would particularly like to hear from any World War II Veterans still living in Bedford borough, so that they can receive a special invitation to join us on the afternoon of Sunday 11 May.”

Event Details:

VE Day 80 Flag Raising Ceremony: Thursday, May 8, 10.30am to 11.15am with a one-minute silence at 11am. Harpur Square.

VE/VJ Day 80th Anniversary Celebrations: Sunday, May 11. Parade starts at 2.30pm from Midland Road. Church service at St Paul’s Church at 3pm. Flag raising at Old Town Hall at 4pm. Troop inspection and presentations at Riverside Square from 4.05pm.

Times may change on the day depending on running times of the parade and church service.