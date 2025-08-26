Plans submitted for new MOT centre in Kempston
A former bus station in Kempston could soon reopen as an MOT and vehicle servicing centre under new plans submitted to Bedford Borough Council.
The applicants said the building at 1 Park Road, which was also previously a car sales unit, has been empty for “a short period”. Its new owner now wants to bring it back into use as a MOT testing site, with repairs and servicing also offered on the premises.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01648/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, September 19, 2025.
Plans to convert the site to a 14-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) were withdrawn last year.