Plans submitted for new MOT centre in Kempston

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:43 BST
1 Park Road Kempston Screenshot Google Streetviewplaceholder image
1 Park Road Kempston Screenshot Google Streetview
A former bus station in Kempston could soon reopen as an MOT and vehicle servicing centre under new plans submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The applicants said the building at 1 Park Road, which was also previously a car sales unit, has been empty for “a short period”. Its new owner now wants to bring it back into use as a MOT testing site, with repairs and servicing also offered on the premises.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01648/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, September 19, 2025.

Plans to convert the site to a 14-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) were withdrawn last year.

Related topics:MOTKempstonBedford Borough CouncilHMO
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice