Plans submitted for new MOT centre in Kempston

1 Park Road Kempston Screenshot Google Streetview

A former bus station in Kempston could soon reopen as an MOT and vehicle servicing centre under new plans submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicants said the building at 1 Park Road, which was also previously a car sales unit, has been empty for “a short period”. Its new owner now wants to bring it back into use as a MOT testing site, with repairs and servicing also offered on the premises.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01648/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, September 19, 2025.

Plans to convert the site to a 14-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) were withdrawn last year.