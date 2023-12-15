Plans submitted to convert car sales unit in Kempston into a 14-bedroom house in multiple occupation

Applicant says the plans will 'enhance' the street

1 Park Road Kempston. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture May 2019

Plans to “enhance” a Kempston street by converting a car sales unit to a 14 bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The application stated that 1 Park Road, Kempston is currently divided lengthwise with a storage unit on the left-hand side with a full-height internal space, while on the right-hand side, the ground floor has been authorised for car sales and the first floor is residential accommodation.

This, it said, was used “historically” by seasonal employees of the applicant’s ice cream business.

The applicant said having a garage in a “prominent residential area” is “unappealing to the street”, adding that they are looking to give it new life by “enhancing” the surrounding community with the new residential development.

If approved, the site will have nine parking spaces and two on-street “visitor” spaces.

Compared to the current commercial use, the applicant said the daily traffic will be the same if not reduced, as commercial use would normally create a higher traffic load for deliveries, visitors, etc.