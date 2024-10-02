A petition has been launched calling for an award to be given to Lina Ognissanti, who has been selling doughnuts and ice cream in Bedford Town Centre for nearly 50 years

A petition is calling for an award to recognise the long service of Bedford’s Dinky Donut Lady.

Lina Ognissanti, who has been serving doughnuts and ice cream to visitors in Bedford Town Centre for nearly 50 years hung up her apron on Saturday (September 28).

The petition has been started by one of the administrators of the All Things Bedford Facebook page Sarkab Mahmood.

Speaking to Bedford Today, Sarkab admitted when he started it he was not sure how best to recognise Lina’s long service.

"I hope that something can be done to remember Lina," Sarkab said. "I think as she is retiring and has given such long service, she should be given an award or something like that.

"I bought some doughnuts off her last week, but did not realise that she was retiring."

The petition reads: "Lina is a great example of a hard-working and down to earth woman.

"Her doughnuts and ice cream were lovely and you wouldn’t see her missing a day off work.

A similar petition calling for Lina to be recognised for her contribution to the town was started in 2018, and ended with her being invited to afternoon tea with Mayor Dave Hodgson.

The petition adds: "Lina will be missed by all and Bedford won’t be the same without her.

"We would urge everyone to support this petition to help Lina get the recognition / reward she deserves for being a wonderful and positive person and being the heart of Bedford."

The petition was started on September 28, Lina’s final day providing doughnuts and ice cream to the people of Bedford, and at the time of writing had attracted 239 signatures.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “We are delighted to see the swell of public affection towards Lina Ognissanti after her many years serving the public in Bedford town centre.

“Bedford Borough Council is currently looking at opportunities for recognising individuals, businesses, and organisations that make outstanding contributions to our communities.

“When details are announced we look forward to Ms Ognissanti being nominated.”