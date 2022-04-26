New 38-hectare woodland outside Bedford renamed as part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A new 38-hectare woodland on a community forest has been re-named Queen’s Wood.

As a tribute to Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, the site – on the Ampthill and Houghton Conquest border – was named by residents.

More than 35,000 native trees and shrubs have already been planted with another 13,000 due to go in the ground next winter.

From left, Rod Calvert OBE DL, Forest of Marston Vale chair of trustees; Laura Parry, The Woodland Trust; Nikki Thompson; lord-lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis; James Russell, Forest of Marston Vale forest director; Grant Sorrell, Forest of Marston Vale commercial director

Teams from the Forest of Marston Vale Trust and the Woodland Trust were joined by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis at a naming event.

James Russell, forest director at the Forest of Marston Vale Trust, said: “This has been a fantastic site to work on and we’re proud to establish Queen’s Wood as part of the Community Forest.”