Get ready to fall in Crazy Love with Michael Bublé tribute in Bedford

If you’re a huge Michael Bublé fan but can’t afford the real thing, fear not.

Award-winning tribute artist Jamie Flanagan is bringing his new tribute show to the Forest Centre in Marston Moretaine on Friday, May 6.

Expect all the hits from Bublé's live shows, including cover versions of Feeling Good, Cry Me a River and Crazy Love, as well as Haven't Met You Yet and Hold On.

Award-winning tribute artist Jamie Flanagan brings his new Michael Bublé show to the Forest Centre in Marston Moretaine on May 6

Having toured extensively across the UK and Europe, Jamie had huge success with this tribute to his musical hero.

During the pandemic, he worked behind the scenes with a producer and musical director on a new version of the show.

Doors are at 7pm, with food available from 7-8pm.