A Bedford man is set to tackle the London Marathon on Sunday (April 23) to raise money for Sue Ryder after the charity helped care for both his mum and dad at the end of their lives.

“Even years on since losing my mum and dad, the charity holds a special place in my heart and forever will,” explains 29-year-old Ally Satchwill.

“Mum was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, but after treatment was given the all-clear. Then at the end of 2010 we were told the cancer had returned and just months later was when we had our first interaction with Sue Ryder.

“Mum initially went into Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger for respite care. At the time my dad was also unwell, my brother was away at university, and I was still trying to work – so it was just a lot for us all.

“When mum needed specialist end-of-life care, the Sue Ryder team stepped in again. The hospice literally came to our rescue, it was our saviour and meant that mum could spend her final weeks feeling happier,” Ally said.

After Ally’s mum died, he and his dad set about helping to raise awareness of Sue Ryder and the expert and compassionate care they provide.

“Dad was involved in a Sue Ryder Christmas appeal, and we were both ambassadors for the charity’s Starlight Hike event. I used to row a lot when I was younger so when mum died, I went on to complete a 24-hour row for the charity too.

Ally, far right in both pictures, with his mum, dad and brother.

“Then in 2014 dad became very unwell. It was a really difficult time, but again Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice was fantastic, I couldn’t fault them. After being initially being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002 and told he only had six months to live, we actually had 13 and a half years with him, so I am thankful for that,” Ally added.

Ally, continued to support Sue Ryder following his dad’s death and in 2016 took on Ride London and rowed the length of the River Thames which was arranged in memory of motivational speaker and Atlantic rower, Ian Rowe.

“Since my fundraising a few years ago I haven’t done many challenges, so I thought this year I need to do something. I worked at the London Marathon in 2022 and some friends and I decided to sign up. I was unsuccessful in the ballot, but I thought I would like to run for charity, so I applied for a Sue Ryder place.

“If I was ever going to do anything for charity it would always be for Sue Ryder because of the care Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice provided to my mum and dad in the final days of their lives,” said Ally.

The London Marathon will be one of a trio of events that Ally will be taking on in 2023 having also signed up to Ride London and the Serpentine Swim later in the year.

“I wanted to really push myself this year and keep my fitness going. I have done Ride London before and really loved it and the London Marathon is such a big and incredible event, so I had to do that too, then I thought why not make it the three.

“Training for the marathon has been tough at times, trying to juggle it around my shifts at work, but I think that’s all part of the challenge and if I can get back from a night shift and still run 15 miles then hopefully with some support on the day, I should be ok.

“I am really looking forward to the London Marathon, seeing the crowds and hearing them cheering you on. Speaking to people who have done it before, they say you can’t beat it, the camaraderie of runners and supporters alike. As I work in London too, I know the route and I am looking forward to taking that all in.

“The team at Sue Ryder were a fantastic support to both my parents, but also to my brother and I. Even years on since losing my mum and dad, the charity holds a special place in my heart and forever will,” Ally added.

