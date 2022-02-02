Bedford Brownies presented with award for tree festival effort

Christmas might seem like ages ago - but not for these Brownies who scooped an award for their tree decoration.

The 13th Bedford Brownies won the trophy for the best junior tree at Bedford's Christmas Tree Festival last year.

Georgie masterminded the panto theme while isolating with Covid.

Nick Kier of sponsors Lane & Holmes presents the trophy to Georgie and other members of the 13th Bedford Brownies

She encouraged fellow Brownies to help her with the colourful craftwork while brown owl Joanne ensured the tree was fully decorated at St Paul's church.

The festival proved a real success too - despite Covid restrictions, the income from entries, sale of trees, festival concert, fizz reception, raffle and sponsorship came to £13,400.

That cash will be shared equally between St Paul's church and the Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends.