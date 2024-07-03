Captain Tom’s daughter and her husband banned from being charity trustees

Captain Tom and his daughter Hannah (Photo by Capture the Light Photography)

The Charity Commission has disqualified Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin from being charity trustees.

In reports across all national press, the family said they disagreed with the decision.

The Charity Commission opened a case into the Captain Tom Foundation in 2021 – shortly after his death – before launching a full inquiry in June 2022. The disqualification mean the couple can no longer be the key volunteers or decide how the charity is run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...