Captain Tom’s daughter and her husband banned from being charity trustees
The Charity Commission has disqualified Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin from being charity trustees.
In reports across all national press, the family said they disagreed with the decision.
The Charity Commission opened a case into the Captain Tom Foundation in 2021 – shortly after his death – before launching a full inquiry in June 2022. The disqualification mean the couple can no longer be the key volunteers or decide how the charity is run.
In April Bedford Today revealed the family house in Marston Moretaine had gone on the market with a price tag of over £2 million.
