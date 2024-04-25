Take a look inside Sir Captain Tom Moore's house as it goes on the market for over £2 million

Sir Captain Tom Moore’s family home where he raised millions for NHS charities throughout the pandemic has been put on the market for over £2 million.

The seven-bedroom property in the middle of Marston Moretaine gained national attention when the Army veteran walked laps of his garden, raising £38m for NHS Charities Together. The Grade II Listed 18th century house is up for sale with Fine and Country for £2,250,000 and sits across over three-and-a-half acres of land, complete with a moat and bridge. Sir Captain Tom lived here with his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her family, before he died in 2021 at the age of 100.