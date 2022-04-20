Time to get one step ahead of hay fever

Millions of people suffer from hay fever in the UK

The common allergic condition affects a significant proportion of the population at some point in their life.

And that has the potential for a massive amount of discomfort and misery for a lot of people.

With spring in the air and warmer weather on the way, independent pharmacy chain, Well, is urging hay fever sufferers to get ‘pollen protected’ by ensuring they are prepared for the hay fever season and have some medicine in their medication cabinets at home.

With hay fever medication usually working to optimum level before pollen is fully in the air and the onset of symptoms begin, now is the time for people to speak to their pharmacy team about the best course of action to ensure spring and summer aren't ruined by hay fever symptoms.

Ifti Khan, Well superintendent pharmacist, said: “If you have never experienced hay fever, it is easy to dismiss it as slightly watery, itchy eyes. But it can affect the whole respiratory system, is a miserable experience for many and is often a relentless allergy to deal with.

“With around 25 percent of the population living with hay fever, we are urging people to get ‘hay fever ready'. If they haven’t discussed their medication needs, they can speak to a member of the Well pharmacy team who can talk them through their options.

"With it looking set to be a spring and summer without as many restrictions, and after two years of lockdowns, don’t let hay fever be the reason you cannot enjoy the change of seasons. Hay fever can be easily managed with advance preparation by having antihistamines, sprays and other treatments available before symptoms start.”

In April, grass pollen begins to peak, so thinking about treatment options now will better protect sufferers throughout spring and summer.

When the weather gets slightly warmer, humid and windy, the pollen count starts to increase but by tackling hay fever before you have any key symptoms, your body will be better prepared to deal with the changes in pollen and the many symptoms it can bring.

What is hay fever and its symptoms?

* Hay fever is a common condition which tends to peak between late March/early April and September

* It is caused by being allergic to different types of pollen in the air

* Around 25 per cent of people suffer from hay fever, and this is on the rise

* Symptoms include a blocked nose, wheezing and itchy, watery eyes

* With the Covid 19 virus still rife, people may find they are confused about symptoms, which can be very similar to each other. The key difference is, despite the name, with hay fever, you do not get a fever

Top tips for living with hay fever

* Start your hay fever treatment as soon as possible

* Avoid walking on cut grass

* Put Vaseline around your nose to trap pollen

* Wear wraparound sunglasses to prevent pollen getting into the eyes

* Keep windows and doors shut where possible.