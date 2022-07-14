50 things to do with your kids: New Bedford app is here to help

Are you always stuck with what to do with your children that’s not heavy on the wallet?

Especially with the current cost-of-living crisis, it’s a nightmare for parents.

But fear not – as a new app has been unveiled today (Thursday) to take the stress out of all that.

The app promises a menu of exciting activities for families in Bedfordshire with young children

Called 50 Things to Do Before You’re Five, it’s aimed at encouraging young families to make the most of no or low-cost activities.

It offers a wide range of activities from outdoor discoveries in the woods, to exploring how sound changes in different places, to sharing stories and water play.

First developed in nurseries in Bradford, the Bedford project is brought to you by the council and HEART Academies Trust.

There'll be suggestions on how to have fun and learn at the same time

It’s a free-to-download app and website which anyone can use.

The app also contains lots of useful information and links to other services and events which complement the 50 activities.

Ben Slater, project lead for 50Things Bedfordshire and deputy headteacher of Shackleton Primary School, said: “I have two children of my own under five and there are plenty of times we get stuck for ideas, days out, rainy day activities, things to do in the garden for example.