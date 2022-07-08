17 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award winners you can visit in Bedfordshire

3. Bedford Cat Cafe

If you're a cat person (and honestly why wouldn't you be?), this one is purr-fect for you. Have a drink, a delicious bite to eat, and snuggle with one of the adorable rescue cats from boss-cat Steve who will shout for cuddles to the gorgeous three-legged Utange. You can even enjoy a fancy afternoon tea! Find out more at bedfordcatcafe.wixsite.com/catcafe

Photo: Bedford Cat Cafe