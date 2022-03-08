Off-plan sales at £31m 'green' housing development in Bedford begin this weekend

The first release of off-plan sales at a new 'green' development will begin from Saturday (March 12).

Called Hayfield Park, the development in Bromham will offer 80 zero carbon ready homes complete with air source heat pumps, energy-efficient underfloor heating, electric vehicle fast-charging points and ultra-fast broadband.

Accessed off Stagsden Road, a range of three and four-bedroom family homes will be included in the first release, priced from £455,000 to £665,000.

The four-bedroom Hallow at Hayfield Park

Two-bedroom bungalows will be included in future releases.

Off-plan sales will be taken from a dedicated sales lounge at Hayfield Gate in Clifton - and you'll get the chance to take a closer look with the help of a large interactive model of the Hayfield Park scheme with touchscreen.

Kelly Sharman, sales and marketing director at Hayfield, said: “The number of people who have registered their interest in this scheme has broken all our previous records.

"Appointments are being made on a first come, first served basis, enabling proceedable buyers to choose their preferred home and plot, while benefitting from pre-show-home prices.