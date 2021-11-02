80 homes with air source heat pumps and underfloor heating are being built in Bromham

Construction work of 80 'green' homes has now begun on 10.4-acre site in Bromham.

Homebuilder Hayfield's £31 million project will featuring air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, enhanced insulation, electric vehicle fast-charging points and ultra-fast broadband.

Planning approval has recently been granted by Bedford Borough Council for the site, which is located . , the scheme is only two miles from Bedford Railway Station – a key hub for London commuters.

From left, Dom Orton, Ken Mulpeter, Martin Elderton, Charlie Moen and Simon Haber at Hayfield Park in Bromham

Called Hayfield Park, the collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes - off Stagsden Road - will be developed around a children’s play area with a significant amount of public open space.

Andy Morris, managing director for Hayfield, said: “Hayfield Park will elevate the standard of new homes built in this sought-after area, but more of the same is never enough, so Hayfield Park will deliver something very different to the market, featuring our ‘Green Revolution’ technology.

"These 80 sensitively designed homes will demonstrate how conserving energy and the environment doesn’t need to make any compromises to our signature luxury style."