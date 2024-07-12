Bedford Modern School pupil "elated" after scooping international actor award

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
He may only be 17 but it looks like Nikos Pallikarou is already making an impression on the company which discovered Ariana Grande.

The teenager has just returned from LA with his family after competing in the iPOP! talent convention. And not only did he receive the accolade of best dancer – but he also got first place for best actor in a TV commercial.

Nikos – who trains with Strictly’s Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius – has been dancing ballroom and Latin at a high level for 10 years and has been acting for a few years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dad Demetrios Pallikarou said: “He was elated as there were hundreds from all around the world competing. What makes it special is that he did his performance in an American accent. They also had a gala show at the end which Nikos won a part in – The Greatest Showman.”

Nikos PallikarouNikos Pallikarou
Nikos Pallikarou

Nikos already received over 17 callbacks from agents in LA who want to represent him, plus a scholarship to study in The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts as one of the top performers at iPOP! – watch this space...

Related topics:Ariana GrandeLatinAmerican

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice