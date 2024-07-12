Bedford Modern School pupil "elated" after scooping international actor award
The teenager has just returned from LA with his family after competing in the iPOP! talent convention. And not only did he receive the accolade of best dancer – but he also got first place for best actor in a TV commercial.
Nikos – who trains with Strictly’s Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius – has been dancing ballroom and Latin at a high level for 10 years and has been acting for a few years.
Dad Demetrios Pallikarou said: “He was elated as there were hundreds from all around the world competing. What makes it special is that he did his performance in an American accent. They also had a gala show at the end which Nikos won a part in – The Greatest Showman.”
Nikos already received over 17 callbacks from agents in LA who want to represent him, plus a scholarship to study in The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts as one of the top performers at iPOP! – watch this space...
