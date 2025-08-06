A very special piglet with a pink snout and curly tail has celebrated his first birthday at Kew Little Pigs Farm in Amersham, Bucks.

George the pig was named in honour of George Fox, a remarkable young boy from Bedfordshire who captured the hearts of thousands with his courage, humour and love for animals during a devastating cancer journey.

Now, a year on from his naming, George the pig is living his best life, and just enjoyed a birthday party fit for a (piggy) prince.

Farm staff at Kew Little Pigs marked the occasion with a specially made oats and fruit cake, which George the pig wasted no time getting stuck into, as the adorable moment was caught on camera.

George the pig, and brave George Fox who is the inspiration behind his name - Animal News Agency

The piglet was named after the real-life George following an appeal by his mum Louise, who wanted to create a lasting legacy for her son after he passed away in April 2023 aged just 12.

George, a huge animal lover, had dreamed of owning micro pigs and had even planned to become an architect with golden retrievers by his side.

Speaking about the emotional celebration, Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: “It’s been a true honour to have George the pig here with us.

"Knowing that his name was chosen to remember such a special boy brings real meaning to what we do. George loved pigs, and it’s incredibly touching that his parents chose to keep his memory alive in this way. We feel very lucky to be part of his legacy.”

George’s story, and the beautiful tribute that followed, is also featured in the August edition of Pick Me Up! magazine, where his mother Louise shares how the pig-loving schoolboy’s spirit continues to shine through George the pig and the joy he brings to others.

Since arriving at the Amersham farm, George the pig has become a firm favourite with visitors, known for his friendly snuffles and love of attention. And fans will have the chance to meet him at the farm’s next Alice in Wonderland-themed Fun Day on August 17, where he’ll be the star attraction alongside his piggy pals.

