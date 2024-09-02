Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix has been available for over a decade now.

But how is the experience in 2024 - a lot has changed recently.

I’ve reviewed Netflix as a service and give a verdict on if it is worth it.

Netflix has been a part of our lives for so long now, that you probably struggle to remember a time before you had it installed on your TV. It first launched in the UK over a decade ago, but when was the last time you stopped to consider whether it is worth it.

The streaming giant has implemented some huge changes in recent years, which have fundamentally shifted the experience. From introducing adverts for some customers to the password sharing crackdown and the introduction of Netflix Games, it is very different service in 2024.

If you are questioning whether it is still worth subscribing to Netflix, I’ve taken a hard look at the service and put together a review of the streaming giant in 2024. See what I do like and what I don’t

Like: Plenty of hidden gems

Review of Netflix and if its worth it in 2024.

A bit like a truffle pig, you may have to sniff around and dig through the dirt but there really are plenty of gems just under the surface on Netflix. Particularly when it comes to films.

Obviously there are the big splashy titles and the streaming service’s original productions, but there is a real gold mine waiting for you if you are willing to roll up your sleeves and look for it. From the Studio Ghibli films to modern horror classics like The Wailing or Talk To Me, there are plenty of enriching movies that make the monthly fee worth your while.

It also is packed to the rafters with the kind of hair-brained, 90 minute shlock fests that I love to throw on when I just need to switch my brain off for a little while.

Like: Netflix Games is a incredible

I’ve written a bit before about Netflix Games, but it cannot be understated how incredible the line-up is. Some of the best games I’ve plenty in recent years are just there, waiting to be played as part of your monthly subscription.

If you are looking for a place to start, The Case of the Golden Idol is utterly fantastic. And serves as a brilliant companion piece to the latest true crime documentary series you are currently bingeing.

Like: the scale of documentaries

Tiger King.

Speaking of true crime, if you love documentaries (and who doesn’t enjoy a bit of non-fiction from time to time), Netflix really is almost peerless in its offering in this regard. It has everything from the conversation changing blockbusters like Making a Murderer and Tiger King, to brilliant sports tales brought to life and even plenty of David Attenborough.

Obviously not everything is going to be a knock-out, but when there is such a comprehensive library of documentaries, you can pretty much guarantee it will have something to scratch your latest itch. Personally, if I am in need of cheering up I will stick on an episode of Old Enough (a wonderful Japanese show about kids being sent to do the shopping or other chores) and it never fails to put a smile on my face.

Like: range of shows from around the world

First look at Squid Game season 2. Photo: Netflix | Netflix

I think perhaps the best selling point for Netflix in 2024, is the quality and range of shows that it offers from around the world. No longer are we limited to just what is produced in the UK or USA, we are open to more possibilities.

From scandi-noir offerings to Polish shows about journalists in the cold war to every possible K-drama imaginable, it is a true smorgasbord. In fact a bit like a buffet, you will feel utterly stuffed by the overwhelming possibilities.

Like: Netflix Originals can be top tier

Stranger Things. (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix) | Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix releases a lot of its own films and TV shows, so the success rate can be hit or miss. But when the streamer hits, it really hits and has produced some of the best shows of the last decade.

Mike Flanagan’s offerings in particular are a personal highlight, with Midnight Mass being an annual rewatch every time the chill of autumn starts to bite. But then there is Squid Game, Arcane, and of course Stranger Things.

Like: Anime range is increasingly excellent

It feels like Netflix has really stepped up its anime offering in recent years, it previously would have a few original shows. But it has some true all-time classics right now and more modern favs continue to be added.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Haiyku!!, Mob Psycho 100 and of course Neon Genesis Evangelion and Cowboy Bebop - it's a really comprehensive offering. It may really start to rival the likes of Crunchyroll soon.

Don’t Like: design of the app

Netflix's top 10 trending list. Photo: Netflix | Netflix

I have long held a deep dislike for the user interface of the Netflix app, I think it makes it extremely hard to find a lot of the really great content available on the platform. The carousels when you scroll through your homepage have a nasty habit of just repeating similar films and shows over and over - meaning the library look more limited than it is.

Don’t Like: password sharing crackdown rollout

In my family we have tended to split our different subscriptions between us - so one might pay for Spotify, another Now and then someone else Netflix. But once the service was introduced it caused me to lose my prior Netflix account, which I had first set up in 2012, because it was linked to the Virgin box in my childhood home and you couldn’t add extra members to that.

And I understand a massive company like Netflix needs to make money, but the way it was handled wasn’t the smoothest. I may have setup a new account, but I still feel pretty bitter about losing my original one - especially as I lost where I was in plenty of binges.

Don’t Like: lack of weekly releases

Netflix. Photo: ink drop - stock.adobe.com | ink drop - stock.adobe.com

When Netflix first launched, binge watching was such a revelation and a real game-changer. But I think it is safe to admit that in 2024, the best release model is to drop a show weekly instead of all in one go.

It gives time for a series to breathe, to develop an audience and let you have a conversation around it. I love nothing more than seeing people’s instant reactions and theorising after a new episode of True Detective or House of the Dragon has aired, but if you want to do that with a Netflix show you have to watch it the weekend it is first out - otherwise you’ve missed the boat.

And it also means that shows have to find an audience straight away or they are cancelled, instead of giving time for people to discover it. Which may be why so many shows get canned quickly on the streamer these days.

I know this may end up being the most controversial part of the review, but if you want to binge - you can do it after all episodes have aired. Let the rest of us watch it the way God intended.

Don’t Like: how trigger happy Netflix is

I am not the first, and I won’t be the last, to complain about how easily Netflix seems to cancel shows these days. Obviously they produce a heck of a lot of original content - so there will inevitably be shows that don’t survive after one or two seasons.

But it does feel these days that outside of a few marquee shows, if you start a new series on Netflix, the chances are that it will be cancelled unceremoniously without getting to end on its own terms. It means that I have found myself tending not to watch new Netflix shows as regularly as I used to, simply because I don’t want to get invested and then suffer the heart-break of cancellation. A bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Is Netflix worth the money?

It is a question I’ve pondered quite a bit recently, especially since the password sharing crackdown came into effect, and I think I fall down on the side of a cautious yes. For me who enjoys watching movies at any opportunity I can, or likes to have a documentary on when I’m cooking or pottering around the house, I personally feel I use it enough to justify the price.

But I do have my gripes and I have found myself considering cancellation (which I hadn’t done for many years) at points in 2024. It is not perfect, but as long as it continues to have so many hidden gems, I will probably be willing to keep footing the bill.

What about you, do you think Netflix is worth it in 2024? Share your thoughts with me by emailing: [email protected].