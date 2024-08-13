Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roku slashes prices on products in back-to-school sale.

TVs including a QLED big-screen product included in the deal.

You can also grab savings on streaming sticks.

Roku has announced an incredible summer sale - and there is something for everyone. Whether you are preparing to head to university for the first time, or simply want to refresh your living room, it is the perfect time to grab a discount.

To level up the entertainment experience, there’s a perfect Roku device at all price points. The back to school sale is running throughout August - and even stretches into the autumn on some products.

Across Roku devices, the Hotel & Dorm Connect feature connects to public Wi-Fi in student accommodation without a fuss. Also, Headphone Mode lets kids and nest flyers enjoy their favourite shows and films with up to four connected audio devices, which is a life-saver for students in a dorm with thin walls or for parents who don’t want to hear THAT children’s show’s theme song for the hundredth time (baby shark I’m looking at you).

But what offers are available? And more importantly how can you grab them and how much you will save.

JVC Roku TV

If you are looking for a TV to fit in a dorm room (or a bedroom) this is a fantastic option. It comes in at a small price tag but punches well above its weight.

For the avid streamer, it comes with access to apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more via Roku TV. You can customise your home screen to show your favourites and pick up where you left off.

The TVs boast HDR10 and HLG content, which looks oh so good with vibrant colours and true-to-life contrast. And you can also show off to your new friends by controlling your TV using just your voice - it works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

You can catch up on shows you've missed straight from the TV guide with Freeview Play. It also comes with three HDMI ports for connecting set top boxes, consoles, and other devices.

The TV comes in 24-inch, 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch sizes, so can fit no matter the size of the room. Start at £119 and ranging to £189, you can save as much as £30 in the deals.

You can buy the JVC Roku TVs directly from Currys PC World website and nab yourself a real bargain. But act quick because the sale ends on 20 August - just a week from now.

TCL Roku QLED TV

For cinephiles and those who want to treat themselves, you can grab a pretty tasty discount on this QLED Roku TV from TCL. It has got good reviews since being revealed and is able to, like the JVC, punch above its weight.

Using Quantum Dot LED (QLED) technology it brings stellar picture quality, without the astronomical price tag of some other major brands. The home screen has shortcuts to your set-top box, live TV, games console and more – handy!

Catch-up on shows you've missed straight from the TV guide with Freeview Play. Share your holiday snaps, stream from apps, and so much more with Chromecast and AirPlay 2

Game Master mode switches on automatically when gaming for fast-response play with low lag. Like the JVC Roku TV, the deals run until 20 August.

You can get discounts on the 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models. The prices start at £288 and range up to £748, with savings of up to £150.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The Roku Streaming Stick is more powerful than ever and now boasts a super-fast startup. It features an all-new design that hides behind your TV.

Headphone mode available through the Roku app for solo listening. It is also capable of spectacular Dolby Vision® picture quality.

And the stick has long-range Wi-Fi and is up to two times faster. The remote has voice control and you can share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.

The price has been slashed by £10 to £39.99 and the sale will run until 4 September. You can pick up the stick here.

Roku Express 4K

Roku has called its Express streaming stick, the most affordable way to stream in 4K. It comes with a headphone mode available through the Roku app for solo listening.

Fast wireless performance for smooth streaming. And it has a simple, customisable home screen with your channels front and centre.

Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay. Stream free TV, live news, sports, movies, and more

Standard remote with app shortcut buttons for speedy access to your favourite services. The price has been cut from £39.99 to £29.99 and the deal lasts until 4 September.

Roku Express

The original Roku Express is also available in the back to school sale. It promises fast, seamless HD streaming for any TV.

Quick guided setup with everything you need in the box. And it has a customisable home screen with your apps front and centre.

Stream a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV. Headphone mode available through the Roku app for solo listening

Standard remote with app shortcut buttons for speedy access to your favourite services. The price has been cut by £5 to £24.99.

You can pick up the Roku Express by clicking this link here. The deal runs until 4 September.

For a limited time, Roku has partnered with the hugely popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll. Until October 31st, users can enjoy a 2-month free trial of Crunchyroll with the purchase and activation of any new Roku streaming device, providing the perfect escape for after-school entertainment and downtime for uni students.

Have you ever owned a Roku TV or streaming stick? Let us know what you think by emailing our tech writer [email protected].