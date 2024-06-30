Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wimbledon 2024 is underway as qualifying rounds conclude this weekend.

The first round matches for the tournament are set to commence from July 1 2024

Here’s how you can follow all the action on TV, on the radio and online.

You may also want to start following Wimbledon’s social media accounts for bonus coverage.

With the qualifying rounds almost complete, the first round of this year’s Wimbledon Championships is set to commence tomorrow (July 1 2024.)

One of the sport’s big five “Grand Slams,” the tournament has become a summertime favourite for those who don’t even have a vested interest in tennis, owing to the thrills, spills and shocks that have occurred over the years.

Many generations of tennis fans will regale you where they were during the epic encounters between the likes of Borg and McEnroe, Williams vs Davenport, Federer and Nadal, Evert and Navratilova and many more throughout the annuls of the tournament.

With the first round of Wimbledon set to begin on July 1 2024, here's our guide on how you can follow all the action on TV, on the radio, online and on social media ((Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) | Getty Images

While the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are among the top seeds in the Men’s tournament, they’re not the number one seed: that honour instead goes to Italian player Jannik Sinner, who marks his first top-seeding in his career at the Championships.

Meanwhile, five-time Grand Slam champion and women’s world number one Iga Swiatek leads the seedings in the ladies’ draw, with world number two Coco Gauff, 2024 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina making up the top four seeds.

When does Wimbledon start broadcasting on TV?

Wimbledon coverage begins on BBC Two on Sunday June 30 2024 at 12:20pm, with a recap of the 2023 tournament where Carlos Alcaraz dethroned the great Novak Djokovic and Marketa Vondrousova accomplished her dream of winning the Women’s Singles title.

Where can I watch this year’s Wimbledon Championships?

On TV

The Championships will be broadcast daily on the BBC channels BBC One and BBC Two, and can be accessed on-demand via the streaming platform BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins on the BBC from 10:30 am on BBC Two on July 1 2024, switching between the channel and BBC One throughout the tournament.

Eurosport will also be broadcasting daily highlights and both gentlemen’s / ladies’ singles finals via the Eurosport channels and the Discovery+ streaming service - a subscription is required.

On the radio

Those having to work or looking to catch up on the latest scores during Wimbledon on the commute home from work can tune into BBC Radio 5 Live, which will once again be covering the event. Coverage on the radio station is due to take place from 1pm on July 1 2024, with BBC Sounds also providing a catch-up service for those who may have missed some of the sets.

Wimbledon fans worldwide can also catch fault line to fault line coverage of The Championships 2024 by tuning in to the Wimbledon Radio Channel during Qualifying and throughout the two weeks of the main draw action starting on 1 July.

Coverage begins on the first day from 9am BST during every day of the Fortnight in SW19. Your team for the Wimbledon Radio Channel includes tennis broadcasters such as Marcus Buckland, Di Stewart, Sue Thearle, Phil Studd, Pippa Horn, Richard Connelly and Abigail Johnson.

Online

Aside from coverage that will be available on BBC iPlayer or Eurosports, BBC Sport will be providing highlights throughout the tournament, with all the compelling rallies and services set to be clipped and presented through their live-blog coverage.

Highlights will also appear on Wimbledon’s official YouTube channel, which also provides a chance to look back at some of the greatest matches and the greatest rivalries that have unfolded previously on the grass court. Don’t forget also that you can follow exclusive content through Wimbledon’s social media platforms, including their Instagram, X and Facebook accounts.