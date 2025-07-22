Emmerdale fans face a longer wait than usual for the next trip to the Yorkshire Dales 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmerdale is not on the TV schedule as usual tonight.

ITV has been forced into a shake-up by the 2025 Women’s Euros.

But when will the soap be on TV next?

Emmerdale fans will have to wait a bit longer for their next trip to the famous Yorkshire Dales village. The soap has been pulled from the schedule tonight by ITV due to the Women’s Euros.

The long-running show - which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022 - will not be on as usual this evening, it has been confirmed. Emmerdale has been bounced from its usual slot to accommodate England’s semi-final against Italy in Switzerland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV has fortunately confirmed when the soap will be back - and it won’t be an exceedingly long wait. Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Emmerdale not on TV today?

Fred Kettle on set at Emmerdale with his co-stars. Photo: ITV

If you are readying yourself to sit down with a cuppa and take your usual evening trip to the Yorkshire Dales, you might want to hold your horses. Emmerdale will not be on as usual in its Tuesday night slot tonight (July 22).

The soap has been moved due to ITV having coverage of England’s 2025 Women’s Euros semi-final match against Italy. The broadcast is set to start at 7pm - which runs through the usual 7.30pm start time for Emmerdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out how you can watch the Euro 2025 semi-final here. See who will be leading the coverage for ITV.

When will Emmerdale be on again?

Fortunately fans will not be facing a particularly long wait for their next trip to the Yorkshire Dales. The second Women’s Euros 2025 semi-final will take place tomorrow (July 23) but it is on BBC and not ITV.

Emmerdale will be back in its regular 7.30pm slot on Wednesday evening. It will be followed by Coronation Street at 8pm.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Cain is in turmoil, while John reaches out and Kim is furious.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.