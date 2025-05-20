Good Morning Britain is being extended in 2026 in a major overhaul 😱

ITV is overhauling its daytime TV schedule in 2026.

But what will be changing?

Good Morning Britain is about to undergo the biggest change in its 11-years on TV. ITV has announced huge new plans for its daytime television schedule from early 2026.

Next year is set to be quite the year for the broadcaster with a shake-up of its soaps also set from January. Emmerdale and Coronation Street will also be crossing over for the first time.

ITV has confirmed that it will be overhauling its daily schedule and it will impact Good Morning Britain and Lorraine. Here’s all you need to know:

Good Morning Britain will be extended in 2026 | Ray Burmiston/ ITV

They say you can’t have too much of a good thing and ITV looks set to put that to the test. GMB is going to last for at least an extra 30 minutes each day from January 2026.

It will run from 6am to 9.30am daily - and from 6am to 10am on many occasions. The broadcaster has also announced that it will be produced by ITV News at ITN after the switch.

