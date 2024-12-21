Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Festive behind-the-scenes documentaries and special Christmas episodes of hit panel shows will air on Shots! TV this Christmas Day.

Shots! TV has a fantastic Christmas Day line up to keep you entertained on the big day.

With unique video reports featuring those who take their festivities to the next level, and original footage of the country’s best Christmas lights displays, there’s plenty of fun TV to watch while wrapped up on the couch.

In the evening, the team join the Street Pastors of Preston as they mark their 15th anniversary of looking after those in need at Christmas.

In a special Christmas episode of 3AM Fantasy Football, Matthew and Jason debate who would make a five-a-side team made up of the most Christmas-appropriate players.

In a festive episode of Screen Babble, the panel discuss Christmas movies - and pick their best ever.

Watch the free-to-view programmes on Shots! TV on Freeview channel 262 or on demand at www.shotstv.com.

Christmas Day schedule

6PM The Verdict: Christmas special

Our reporters hit the streets to talk to the public about Christmas, including advent calendars, hangover cures, presents for pets and more.

6.30PM The Perfect Alternative Christmas Day

Try something different this Christmas - mac and cheese for dinner and retro board games.

6:45PM Unconventional Brits: Episode 18

We visit a small village who just love to celebrate the season with a snowman or two.

7PM Bright Nights: The Glow Before Christmas

Join us on a journey through the incredible world of Christmas lights - capturing the warmth, the artistry, and the heart-warming stories behind the brilliance that brightens the season.

7.30PM Unconventional Brits: Christmas Special

A special festive episode of the hit Shots! TV show.

8PM Inside Amazon At Christmas

We take an exclusive look behind-the-scenes inside the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Warrington, Cheshire.

8.30PM On the town with the Street Pastors at Christmas

We join the Street Pastors on their rounds in Preston, as they celebrate their 15th anniversary of looking after the homeless and drinkers of the city's nightlife.

9PM UK Crime Caught on Camera

Episodes of the show capturing crime on CCTV, dashcam and more.

10.30PM 3AM Fantasy Football: Christmas Special

Matthew and Jason debate who would make a five-a-side team made up of the most Christmas-appropriate players.

11.30PM Screen Babble: Best Christmas Movies Ever

The panel talk Christmas movies - and pick their best ever!