Tom Grennan will play four outdoor gigs next summer as part of the Forest Live 2023 series.

The Bedford singer-songwriter will headline show at Westonbirt Arboretum, Cannock Chase Forest, Thetford Forest and Delamere Forest in June and tickets are on sale today, Friday, December 16.

Forest Live is a major outdoor music series that introduces forests to new audiences.

More than two million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last 22 years.

Commenting on the dates, Grennan said, “These shows are going to be really special in the forest, will be mad experience for me to perform my songs in such spectacular locations.

“Can’t wait to see you all in the trees.”

Attending Forest Live gigs helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Last year they planted 6.8 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 363 million visits annually.

Tom Grennan is due to release his third album What Ifs & Maybes next year as well as play other arena dates across the UK.

The chart-topping BRIT Award-nominated star has already had four UK Top 10 singles.

Two of his platinum-selling anthems Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side scored in the most played songs of 2021 and his UK No 1 album Evering Road spent more than a year in the charts.

This August saw Grennan release another smash hit, writing and collaborating with KSI for Not Over Yet.

Such success has propelled him to an international standing with sold-out tours of North America and Australia.

Grennan has also played at major festivals across the UK and in front of thousands at a homecoming show at Bedford Park this summer.

Tickets are on sale via www.forestryengland.uk/music

For more information, visit www.tomgrennanmusic.com

Grennan will play the following Forest Live dates next year:

Friday, June 9: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Gloucester

Saturday, June 10: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffordshire

Thursday, June 15: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk

