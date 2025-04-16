Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TLC set to ‘Creep’ the boards at the Kreeger Theatre in 2026 with a new jukebox musical

The works of iconic ‘90s act TLC are set for the stage in 2026.

Reports have suggested that Crazysexycool will be a jukebox musical based on the songs from the beloved R&B act

The production is set to be helmed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, known for his work One Love: The Bob Marley Musical.

We've seen Green Day and U2 try their hand at musicals , but is the world ready for a jukebox musical based on the iconic 90s group TLC?

According to reports and a website dedicated to the project, Crazysexycool is set to embark on a US arena tour in 2026, with One Love: The Bob Marley Musical writer Kwame Kwei-Armah attached to the production.

The celebrated works of '90s R&B group TLC are reportedly set to become the premise of a new jukebox musical. | DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Official statements obtained by Stereogum confirm that the surviving members of the band support the new musical, though their level of creative involvement in Crazysexycool has yet to be disclosed.

In a statement, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins said, “Bringing this story to the stage is a dream come true” and “a totally new and exciting challenge,” while Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas added that “audiences will get to hear our story — mostly fact with a sprinkle of fiction — told in our own way.”

The production is scheduled to launch at the Kreeger Theater from June 12 to August 9, 2026, and will feature songs such as Creep, Unpretty, No Scrubs, and the iconic Waterfalls.

TLC last performed together as a duo in March of this year at Universal Studios' Mardi Gras 2025 . The group's line-up was reduced to a duo following the death of member Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes in a car crash while on holiday in Honduras in 2002.

No news if a tour of the United Kingdom is on the cards - yet.

