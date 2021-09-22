Bedford musicians old and new play gig for charities including the MS Therapy Centre
Bands are giving their time for free
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 1:30 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 1:32 pm
An afternoon of free music is being planning next month to help two charities.
The gig - on Saturday, October 2 - will feature The Workshop Boys, Generation Span. Don't Drink the Water, Martin McGrath, Seldom Sober and Friendly Reminder.
And although admission is free - with the musicians and the venue are all giving their services for free too - organisers hope to raise cash for The Beds and Northants MS Therapy Centre in Barkers Lane and The Railway Children, is a national charity for homeless runaway children.
The concert at Daley's in Bedford Road, Kempston starts at 2pm.