All Creatures Great and Small is a firm festive favourite - but will it be back for a Christmas special in 2025? 🎅📺

All Creatures Great and Small is back for series 6.

The beloved 5 drama is airing weekly right now.

But will it have a Christmas special this year?

It might only be October but already it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Shops are starting to stock festive treats and this author saw a seasonal advert for the first time this very morning.

Before you know it, the big man will be pulling on his red costume and packing the sled. We’ll also be tuning into the John Lewis advert in the blink of an eye.

It wouldn’t be the festive season without the yearly trip to All Creatures Great and Small for a seasonal special. But will there be one in 2025?

Will there be an All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special?

L-R, Tristan (Callum Woodhouse), Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley), Richard Alderson (Tony Pitts), Siegfried (Samuel West), Jenny (Imogen Clawson), James (Nicholas Ralph), and Helen (Rachel Shenton) in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024. Picture: Helen Williams/Channel 5/Playground

Ever since it premiered back in the dark days of 2020, the 5 reboot of the James Herriot novels has had a festive episode each year. It has aired a special every December and fans will be hoping it is a trend that will continue.

All Creatures Great and Small is in the middle of its sixth season. New episodes are being broadcast weekly on Thursday nights including today (October 16) with the finale due to air on October 30.

Previous seasons have followed up the finales with a Christmas special in December. It is expected that All Creatures Great and Small will have one in 2025 as usual.

No firm date has been announced, nor any other details confirmed yet. Previous Christmas specials have aired in the run-up to the big day with 2024’s coming on December 23 - for reference.

Who is in the cast of All Creatures Great and Small?

Good Housekeeping reports that Waterloo Road's Philip Martin Brown is one of the new faces who will be heading to the Yorkshire Dales this season. He will be joined by two icons of ITV’s legendary soap Coronation Street in Chris Gascoyne and Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Hello also reports that Gaia Wise (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim) and Jonathan Hyde (The Brutalist) are other new additions. But don’t worry, plenty of familiar faces will be returning for the new episodes.

The main cast will be back for series six including of course Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot. The lead actors for the show includes:

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon (series 1–3, 5–present)

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson (later Helen Herriot)

Tristan Farnon’s actor Callum Woodhouse has warned that his character has “changed quite dramatically”. The action has jumped forward to 1945 and he has returned from service in World War 2.

When is the next episode of All Creatures Great and Small?

The show will be airing weekly on Thursday nights on Channel 5. It is expected to have six episodes in total, based on previous seasons.

All Creatures Great and Small will air the fourth episode of the season today (October 16) with two more to follow in the next fortnight. It is due to start at 9pm each Thursday evening.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.