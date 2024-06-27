Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A travel vlogger stayed in the UK’s cheapest hotel - video shows what it’s like inside his room which cost just £16.20 a night in Blackpool.

A YouTuber has shared his experience of staying in the cheapest hotel in the UK. In the video, George Redfern, 21, takes a ‘tour’ inside the room - showing a black clothes rail, and a door that’s ‘looks like it’s been smashed through’ - but says he would stay there again.

Door ‘smashed through’

Visiting the Coco Beach Hotel, in Blackpool, the content creator walks through the various ‘features’ in his room. It includes a lamp and a sink right by the top end of the bed. He adds: ‘This looks like a prison mirror’, before showing a bedsheet containing a number of stains. But Mr Redfern said despite the basic facilities, he had a pleasant night when he stayed on June 14, 2024.

George Redfern, 21, stayed in the cheapest hotel in the UK for £16 a night. Pictured at the Coco Beach Hotel, in Blackpool. | George Redfern / SWNS

‘Prison mirror’ and sink by the bed

The hotel has a two star rating on Booking.com and for £16.20-a-night it is the cheapest hotel in the UK. George, a content creator, from the Wirral, Merseyside, said: “It surprised me how clean it was for a hotel that cheap, and I probably would stay there again.