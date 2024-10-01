Harrowing video shows thugs laughing as they smash into cyclist - before running over NHS worker 10 days later
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Harrowing video shows the moment thugs laughed as they smashed into a cyclist - before running over an NHS worker 10 days later.
On July 22 2020, Katungua Tjitendero, then 21, was walking home from work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol when he was struck from behind by a car.
Two men ran from the car, with one of them shouting a racially abusive term at Tjitendero.
Tjitendero was taken to hospital for emergency treatment for facial wounds, a broken nose, a fractured right leg and lacerations to both his legs.
Earlier incident
A video recovered from Patrick James’ mobile phone shows a car being driven up onto a pavement to knock cyclist Julian Ford off his bike.
Ford suffered fractured ribs in the incident, also in Bristol, on July 12 2020 and had air and blood in his chest cavity - leading to a lengthy stay in hospital.
James filmed this attack and he can be heard laughing before they hit him, and afterwards as they drive off.
Patrick James, 22, of Broadlands Drive in Avonmouth, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison. Phillip Adams, 26, of Eastleigh Road in Southmead, was sentenced to six years in prison in his absence.
A warrant has been issued for Adams’ arrest and conversations have been held with the National Crime Agency to arrange his extradition from Dubai.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.