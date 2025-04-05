Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dashcam footage shows how a reckless drink driver crashed his car into a tree after a night of booze - and then plotted to falsely report it stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reckless drink driver was caught on his own dash cam crashing his car into a tree after a drinking session, and then making plans to report it stolen.

Shocking footage, shown above, from the driver’s dash cam caught him careering across the carriageway, throw a hedgerow and into a field. Instead of admitting defeat, after Charlie Taylor, 22, had lost control of his Mitsubishi Shogun, he drove through fields and was heard on the camera calling a friend and admitting he crashed after drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Taylor, driving after the crash. A reckless drink driver was caught on his own dash cam crashing his car into a tree after a night of booze - and plotting to falsely report it stolen. | Cambridgeshire Constabulary / SW

When urged by the friend to 'call it in', he is heard saying: "I've had too much to drink and I'll lose my job." Taylor, from Bourne, Lincs., asked the friend to pick him up and said he will report the vehicle as stolen and ‘park it into a tree’. A member of the public spotted the Shogun and thinking it was a hare courser, contacted police.

Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) caught up with Taylor and he provided a roadside breath test of 81 - more than twice the legal limit.

In custody he provided an evidential sample of 53.

Charlie Taylor, driving before the crash. | Cambridgeshire Constabulary / SW

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (March 27), Taylor pleaded guilty to drink driving and using a vehicle without an MOT.

He was disqualified from driving for a year and must pay a £480 fine. PC Sam Thompson, from the RCAT, said: “This case highlights the reckless decisions people make under the influence. Not only did Taylor put his and others lives at risk, but he was planning to cover it up with a brazen lie. Thankfully, no one was hurt but the outcome could have been much worse.”