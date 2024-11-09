Watch the moment dangerous driver Jack Williamson narrowly avoided hitting a woman with a pram as he drove through a pedestrianised area during a police chase, in which he reached speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone.

Jack Williamson, 29, led officers on a high-speed pursuit – at one point causing a woman with a pushchair to take evasive action as he drove through a pedestrianised area.

The disqualified driver was spotted behind the wheel on Saturday, September 14, and was followed in and around Sutton by advanced police drivers.

He drove on the wrong side of the road, mounted a kerb to overtake other road users, drove through red lights and reached speeds of more than 70mph in 30mph zones.

After abandoning his vehicle in a pub car park in Alfreton Road, Williamson sought refuge in heavy shrubbery by the side of the road and remained undetected for some time.

He hadn’t reckoned, however, on the attentions of Police Dog Seth and his handler, who were able to trace Williamson’s scent from the driver’s seat to his hiding place nearby.

Williamson, a banned driver who has previously been jailed for a similar offence, wisely gave himself up to officers and was arrested at the scene.

He answered no comment to most of the questions put to him in interview, and dismissed police dashcam footage that showed the driver had a similar tattoo on his right forearm.

He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court, Williamson, of Farnsworth Grove, Huthwaite, was jailed for 14 months.

Detective Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling and reckless display of driving that put other road users and pedestrians in danger.

“At one point a woman pushing a pram was forced to take evasive action as Williamson drove through a pedestrianised area.

“He then hid from our officers and may well have remained undiscovered without the intervention of Seth, who was able to track Williamson’s scent from the car to his hiding place.

“Using additional CCTV footage, we were also able to prove that Williamson had got out of the driver’s seat before fleeing the scene.

“All in all, he had little choice but to plead guilty and will now spend more time behind bars as a result.”