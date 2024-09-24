Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Blues made the perfect start to their Championship campaign by running in six tries to see off Caldy 45-19 at Goldington Road.

But it was a disappointing start for neighbours Ampthill as they went down 45-31 at Doncaster Knights.

Mike Rayer's Blues side were irresistible in the first half, ill disciplined in the second, but managed to run away with proceedings on the scoreboard and avoid a potential banana skin on opening weekend.

They were 31-0 up during the first-half but were dragged into a game of it by the visiting Ravers, and when Blues went down to 12 men after the restart, some started fearing the worst.

Bedford Blues assistant coach Jim Henry. Picture by B&O PRESS PHOTO

But the team held on for a much needed victory to kickstart their season, and assistant coach Jim Henry said: “We were scrambling around a little bit for a while and it was really needless.

“Fair play to Caldy because they put us under pressure but we should have stuck to task better.

“There’s plenty to fix up from that second half because Coventry are a massive challenge next week.

"I’d imagine some of the things we got away with, we won’t against them and we need to be better. It’s pretty rare to see all the points scored up the hill but that seemed to be the case for both sides.”

Blues had the bonus point wrapped up inside half hour thanks to four well crafted tries.

Despite a much improved second half performance, Ampthill suffered defeat in their opener at Castle Park.

The hosts led 38-31 with two minutes left, but a moment of incredible fortune denied Ampthill a losing bonus point in the last play of the match.

The Knights attempted a penalty to extend their lead to 10 points. Morgan Bunting sliced his kick well wide, but Semesa Rokoduguni still chased, caught and dotted the ball across the whitewash.

Head coach Paul Turner said: “I’m pleased with a lots of our effort, because we’re a new squad and we’ve only just come together over the last two weeks. But you can’t win rugby games if you score one and then give one away, and score one give two away.

“I’ve told the boys I’m pleased with certain aspects but I’m livid about some of our other basic aspects, and if we get some of those things right then we’ll have a reasonable season.”