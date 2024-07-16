Cobblers boss Jon Brady will be at the County Ground for Rob Keogh's testimonial T20 match on Sunday

​​Northants Steelbacks star Rob Keogh will be going head-to-head with another Northampton sporting legend in Courtney Lawes in an action-packed all-star T20 cricket clash this Sunday (July 21).

And one of the confirmed signings for the big match is Northampton Town boss Jon Brady.

County batsman Keogh will lead a line-up of local and national sports stars against a team captained by Northampton Saints, England and British Lions legend Lawes, who is fielding his own team of sporting Titans.

Whether you’re a die-hard cricket fan or just looking for a fun day out, this event is not to be missed with some great action, thrills, spills and certainly a few laughs guaranteed.

Courtney Lawes and the Premiership trophy will be at the County Ground on Sunday

The Rob Keogh XI versus the Courtney Lawes XI T20 - in partnership with the Ruth Strauss Foundation - is the latest event in the Northants stalwart's testimonial year, and takes place at the County Ground in Northampton on Sunday (July 21) from 2pm.

"I'm really excited for July 21," said Keogh, who hails from Bedford and has been in the Northants set-up since he was a teenager.

"It should be a really fun family day out with lots of activities for the kids and it's supporting a great charity in the Ruth Strauss Foundation."

The umpires for the big match have already been revealed, and they are England Rugby World Cup winner and former Saints player and coach Paul Grayson, Lord Charles Spencer, who is the patron of Keogh’s Testimonial year, and Ricky Ricketts - the founder of T20 Pro-Am and a key member of Keogh’s Testimonial committee.

Rob Keogh is enjoying his testimonial year with Northamptonshire

People can go along to Wantage Road and cheer for their favourite players, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and also soak up the electric atmosphere.

It is a chance to grab your friends and family and experience a family fun day at the County Ground!

It has been confirmed the the Saints and Northants Community teams will provide free activities on the outfield from 12pm, and they will continue to run around the ground during play.

There are free garden games, blow up penalty shoot out and face painting all day! And the Gallagher Premiership trophy, won so brilliantly by Saints last month, will be on show.

General admission for adults is £18, while juniors up to the age of 16 can get in for a fiver.

There are also family tickets available for £30, which covers two adults and two juniors.

There are also various hospitality packages on offer, with prices ranging from £70 to £125 per person.

For more details and to book tickets and check out the hospitality packages visit www.robkeogh2024.co.uk

To enquire about hospitality packages please email [email protected]

Aside from this special T20 match, there are further events planned to mark Keogh’s testimonial.

There is a golf day being held at the Collingtree Park club in Northampton on September 13, and then a month later there is a special testimonial dinner, which will be staged in The Long Room at Lord’s in London. This is being held on October 17.