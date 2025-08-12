A taste of Wimbledon for Bedford tennis pair Claire and Nicola

Bedford’s Claire Grant and Nicola Wilson Fowler may not have lifted silverware this week on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon, but they still enjoyed an unforgettable experience at SW19.

Grant, 53, and Wilson Fowler 52, who play tennis at Towers Health & Racquets Club, featured in the national finals at Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, which is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition and is delivered in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club.

Thousands of players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts last week.

Grant and Wilson Fowler failed to progress to the latter stages of the tournament – but were still thrilled to attend Wimbledon and revealed it was an experience they will never forget.

Claire Grant and Nicola Wilson at Play Your Way to Wimbledon. Photo by imagecomms

Grant, who attended Wimbledon earlier in the year, said: “We’ve been so excited for the last few weeks. Who wouldn’t want to come and playhere?

“It’s amazing to come here and watch the professional matches, but to play here, it still doesn’t feel real. It’s so quintessentially British. With all the flowers and the tradition, it’s great.”

Wilson Fowler added: “It’s basically a once in a lifetime experience isn’t it. It’s been enjoyable to get here and this is the end prize. Now, win or lose, we’re going to enjoy ourselves.”

This year’s tournament delivered over 10,000 playing opportunities with thousands of singles and doubles players taking part at 800 venues, leading to county and area finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to last week's national finals on the All England Club’s Aorangi Courts with Blahyi representing David Lloyd Derby Tennis.

The competition aims to broaden playing opportunities and to inspire people of all ages and abilities to play tennis and follow in the footsteps of their tennis heroes by competing for a chance to play on Wimbledon’s iconic courts.

In addition to 14 and under singles, 18 and under doubles and adult doubles draws, the categories include wheelchair (adult and juniors), learning disability and visually impaired competitions.

The national finals also saw the return of popular para-standing and deaf tennis exhibition matches.

World No.1 wheelchair doubles partners and Vodafone ambassadors Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were in attendance to cheer on the players and offer their experience and advice.

“We would have loved to have had something like this when we were younger and playing’” said Hewett.

“Play your Way to Wimbledon is a massive event for someone to pick up a racket for the first time or start playing again if they haven’t for a while.

“We want tennis to be available and accessible to everybody and get as many people as possible enjoying the sport.

“This event encapsulates that perfectly and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition. It is delivered by Vodafone, in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club, forming part of Vodafone's ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots tennis in the UK and making the sport more accessible for players of all ages and abilities.