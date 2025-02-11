Dunelm's clearance sale has some incredible prices | Dunelm

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Dunelm clearance sale’s bargains start at 85p - but it’s the last stocks of the winter items that have got us really excited

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You could see out the rest of the colder months with a giant teddy bear hot water bottle for just £3.75, or wrap yourself up in a huge hoodie for £4.50.

These are just some of the amazing prices Dunelm has dropped a few of its winter products down to as the spring season starts to loom large.

But with more cold weather on the cards, it feels like they may have jumped the gun, and there are bargains galore for savvy shoppers in the Dunelm clearance sale.

Most of these items are click-and-collect, so order them online and they'll reserve one in store for you.

Here are some highlights.

1. Cyril the Schnauzer Standard Hot Water Bottle

Cyril the Schnauzer Standard Hot Water Bottle | Dunelm

A cosy hot water bottle in the shape of a dog. What's not to like?

It holds 1.77 litres of hot water, draped in a soft, cosy, and comfortable fabric. Perfect for snuggling up in bed with.

2. Heatable Neck Pillow

Heatable Neck Pillow | Dunelm

This is an amazing price for a pillow that will cosset you wherever you're sitting or standing.

Just pop the heat pad in the microwave and let it work its magic. It even has a machine-washable cover.

3. Heatable Cosy Socks

Heatable Cosy Socks | Dunelm

These heatable socks look perfect for that partner who always complains about cold feet.

Pull the microwavable heat pack out of the machine-washable socks, and stroll around with toasty warm tootsies for the rest of the evening.

4. Teddy Bear Long Hot Water Bottle

Teddy Bear Long Hot Water Bottle | Dunelm

Wrap this odd-looking hot water bottle around you for a truly enveloping warm hug any time you need it.

This also has delivery options available in case you're not able to get into a Dunelm store.

5. Heatable Foot Warmer

Heatable Foot Warmer | Dunelm

This foot warmer looks perfect for cosy evenings in front of the TV.

It has a microwavable heat pack, which will keep your feet warm for hours. Even without the heat, the fleecy lining will just be a nice place to park your toes.

6. Cuddle Cushion with Heatable Pad

Cuddle Cushion with Heatable Pad | Dunelm

A huge saving on this huge heatable cuddle cushion. Heat up the microwavable pad, sink into the soft fleecy fabric, and let it give you a lovely, warm hug.

7. Spiderman Kids' Dressing Gown

Spiderman Kids' Dressing Gown | Dunelm

Keep your kids warm and ready for adventure in a hooded, fleecy dressing gown.

It's an absolute bargain at £4 and available in three sizes.

8. Oversized Geo Hoodie

Oversized Geo Hoodie | Dunelm

Looking suspiciously like an Oodie, but at a fraction of the price, you can't go wrong with this poncho-style hoodie, which will keep anyone warm on a cold evening.

9. Disney The Muppets Oversized Hoodie

Another hoodie with Oodie vibes, this time with Disney characters emblazoned all over it.

And it's a huge saving over its original £20 price tag. Perfect for the muppet in your life.