Make your Christmas table shine with these luxury crackers filled with jewellery and wine accessories – festive sparkle guaranteed

Add a touch of sparkle and sophistication to your Christmas table this year with these Luxury Christmas Crackers with Jewellery and Wine Accessories, available in sets of six for £15.99 or twelve for £29.99, saving you up to 82% off the original price.

Designed to elevate your festive celebrations, each beautifully crafted cracker is packed with hidden treasures for both men and women, from sparkling cubic zirconia jewellery to sleek wine accessories.

Every pull brings a little glamour and a lot of surprise, with the six-piece set including dazzling snowflake earrings, an elegant hair clip, a stylish necklace, and unisex pieces like cufflinks, a wine glass identifier, and a festive brooch.

Perfect for bringing the wow factor to Christmas dinner, these luxury crackers combine festive fun with a hint of opulence – because who says the little table gifts can’t feel special?

Each accessory is made from durable zinc alloy for a long-lasting shine, and the jewellery sparkles with high-quality cubic zirconia stones for that extra festive shimmer.

Whether you’re hosting a family feast or gifting to loved ones, this cracker set is a brilliant way to spread some seasonal sparkle.

Order by midday and your set could be with you within 48 hours, ready to steal the show on Christmas Day.

